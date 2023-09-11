A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with intentional strangulation, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.

Dean Hammond, 43, a detective constable working in the Wakefield district, was suspended by the force's Professional Standards Directorate when it was made aware of the investigation.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 13 September.

The offences occurred in the Hull area and have been investigated by Humberside Police.

They are all reported to have taken place whilst Hammond was off duty.

