An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in a house in Derbyshire.

Police discovered the bodies after being called to Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, near Chesterfield, at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said no-one else was being sought over what it called an "isolated incident".

The victims have yet to be formally identified, but next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Home Office post-mortem examinations are also set to take place in due course, the force said.