Part of the A1(M) in South Yorkshire was closed this morning due to a collision.

The southbound carriageway in Doncaster was closed between junction 36 for Warmsworth and junction 35 for Wadworth and the M18.

All lanes have now reopened. Lane two opened at around 7:30am. There is congestion of around four miles on the approach and delays of around an hour.

There is also congestion to surrounding routes including York road and the M18 as traffic looks for alternative routes.

The collision, involving a car, happened at around 5:55am.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance were on the scene.

More to follow.

