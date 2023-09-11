Seven people have been arrested over a street disturbance after a 15-year-old girl claimed she was spiked at a house party.

Police were called to Daubney Street in Cleethorpes following reports of trouble at around 9.20pm on Friday, 8 September.They found a girl "in distress", who said she had been spiked at party at a nearby by property.She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since returned home.Humberside Police said the property was searched.

The seven people arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.