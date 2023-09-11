Police are looking for a potential witness after a fight which resulted in the death of a man whose body was found three days later.

Derbyshire Police said the victim, a 55-year-old man, is believed to have been involved in an altercation in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in the early hours of Sunday 2 July.

His body was found three days later at his home in Chesterfield.

A man aged in his 20s, from the Chesterfield area, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday 12 July. He has been bailed while investigations continue.

Police have released CCTV images of a man who is believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed the altercation.

