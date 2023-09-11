A West Yorkshire beauty spot with its own waterfall has been put up for sale.

Goit Stock Wood, at Harden near Bingley, is on the market for £350,000. The 69 acres, largely woodland, includes Goit Stock Waterfall with its 20-foot cascade, which for years has been a beloved local landmark and wildlife haven.

The land, which is listed as a Site of Ecological and Geological Importance (SEGI) by Bradford Council, is listed on property website Rightmove and is being sold through estate agent Savills.

Carved out during the last ice age, intersected by both Harden and Hallas Becks, and with largely unspoilt deciduous woodland, it is popular with visitors.

The section below the waterfall is known locally as "the hidden valley", belying its industrial past.

According to Savills, at one time there were six mills on the beck and, prior to burning down in 1927 the former Goit Stock Mill was used as a café and ballroom.

The Millennium Way footpath follows the southern boundary of the wood, which is mainly made up of birch, oak, sycamore and beech trees.

The land between Harden and Cullingworth, three miles west of Bingley and just over four miles south of Keighley, is being sold as owners Paul and Julie Davis are planning to retire.

Savills said: "For purchasers this is a rare opportunity to acquire part of the local history of the area to include a well-known landmark, which is likely to be also of interest to those seeking property with high landscape, amenity, and nature conservation value."

