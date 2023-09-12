A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was stabbed in the neck outside Sheffield Town Hall.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Norfolk Street in the city centre at 4.20pm on Tuesday 12 September after reports the boy needed medical assistance.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

A police cordon was in place outside Sheffield Town Hall Credit: Sheffield Online

Police cordoned off the main entrance to the Town Hall and said they would remain in the area while they work to understand how the boy became injured.

Sheffield Response Inspector Josh Setterfield said: "We understand how incidents of this nature cause concern for our communities, and I want to reassure you that we are working quickly and efficiently to understand who caused an injury to a boy, and why.

"Anyone with information they believe can assist us with our enquiries is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 657 of 12 September 2023."