A man who carried out a fatal headbutt attack on a man celebrating his 60th birthday has been jailed.

Peter Houghton, from Hull, was on a night out with friends in Scarborough when he witnessed an argument between Scott Connell and another man on 17 September last year.

As grandfather-of-five Mr Houghton tried to defuse the situation, Connell headbutted him, causing him to fall to the ground.

He died from head injuries the following day.

Connell, 35, fled the scene and changed his clothes before returning to find a police cordon.

He surrendered himself at Scarborough Police Station after seeing a public appeal on social media.

Connell, of The Crescent, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

In a statement read out in court, Mr Houghton's widow Lindsey said: "I miss him dearly, my happiness has been destroyed.”

His daughter Carla said: "This has been the hardest year of our lives. I’ve watched my whole family fall apart mentally and I’ve never felt pain as strong as this.

“The feeling that always completed me was seeing my mother and father together, even if I never saw them often.

“Now, all I see is my mother as she stands alone without her soulmate.

“My father was an honourable man. Hard working, strong minded, and he has passed over whole.

“He taught me everything I know today."

Det Supt Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Connell’s reaction to being challenged about his behaviour in the street has resulted in the tragic death of a much-loved family man.

"Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends and we hope that the outcome at court provides some form of closure for them following a very distressing and traumatic time in their lives."

