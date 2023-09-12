Police have been given extra stop and search powers after a machete attack in Leeds left two men injured. Senior officers have authorised the use of Section 60 powers after two men, aged 20, were involved in the attack on Reginald Row in Chapeltown on Monday night. One was left with a serious arm injury and a head wound and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. The other was treated in hospital for a hand injury. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.Both were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.The order covers the area bordered by Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road, Barrack Road, Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane and gives police powers to search people or vehicles for weapons without the usual grounds for suspicion.The order came into force at 9.45pm on Monday for an initial 24 hours, subject to review.Supt Dan Wood of Leeds District CID said the incident is believed to have involved members of rival drugs gangs. He added: "I want to reassure people that we remain very firmly committed to working proactively to keep our communities safe, and I hope they will be supportive of the approach we are taking."Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.