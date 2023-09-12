A man who died after an attack in Hull has been named as 44-year-old Carl Fullard.

Police were called to Anlaby Road in Hull opposite the GW Horners pub at around 6.15pm on Saturday 9 September. They found Mr Fullard with a life-threatening head injury.

He was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but later died.

John Blanshard, aged 44, of St Paul’s Street, Hull, has been charged with murder.

Mr Fullard's family is being supported by specialist trained officers.

Paying tribute his mother Julie said: "You will always be missed and a tragedy that you went this way, rest in peace my son."

His sister Lesley said: "You were a loving and caring brother and had a heart of gold, we will miss you so much."

Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Carl’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

"I wish to thank everyone who has come to us with information about the circumstances surrounding the incident."