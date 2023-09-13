Police say they are not looking for anyone else after a man and a woman were found dead in a house.

Officers were called to Pankhurst Place in Clay Cross, near Chesterfield, at 10.30am on Sunday.

They found the man and the woman, aged in their 70s, dead.

Derbyshire Police said it was an "isolated incident".

A spokesperson said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and the family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.