Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington

Businesses on what is thought to be Europe's oldest shopping street have spoken of their frustration over work to install anti-terror bollards.

York's Shambles has been closed at one end to allow contractors to dig up its historic cobbles to put metal barriers in place to prevent attacks.

But some shop owners on the street, which has buildings dating back to the 14th century, say the impact could be damaging.

Phil Pinder, who runs The Potions Cauldron, said he could lose £250,000.

He said: "I think it's going to be worse than Covid - at least during Covid we got grants and the furlough for staff, but this is essentially closing off one end of our street entirely to pedestrians.

Phil Pinder said he could lose £250,000 in trade. Credit: ITV News

"When you add it up we think it'll probably have a detrimental effect to about 40% of the stores, and that's being conservative. For want of a better word, it's a shambles."

With the UK terror threat level at substantial, many businesses accept the need for safety measures.

But some are choosing to close while barriers are installed.

On the day the work started, pedestrians were seen climbing a neighbouring wall to get around the road closure, before the pavement was partially reopened.

Simon Long, owner of The Shambles Kitchen, said: "I was on the verge of employing, finding a new recruit, but we put that on hold. But coming in this morning it seems like there's been a measure put in place to help pedestrians get past, so what a relief just to see that gap for pedestrians to get through."

Similar bollards have been installed in other parts of the city. Credit: ITV News

The anti-terror measures were signed off by the previous council administration after councillors were told there was a risk of vehicle attack when there were large numbers of people in the city centre.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the new deputy leader of York City Council, said: "In previous years we've seen what are frankly rather ugly defence deterrents. These are replacing those with smarter but just as effective bollards.

"We will be meeting with north east counter terrorism next week to see if there were other ways we could have done it, but to be frank, the contracts are signed, the works being delivered, and we just need to get on with it as quickly as we can and make the best of it."

The work is due to last around four weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.