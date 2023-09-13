A boy who died after he was involved in a crash with a bus as he rode his bicycle has been named as 16-year-old Rhys Shepherd.

Rhys was riding on Laceby Road in Grimsby when he was in collision with a bus at around 8.55am on Monday 11 September.He died at the scene.In a statement, Humberside Police said: "Rhys was loved by many, and his family have asked for their privacy whilst they try to come to terms with losing Rhys."The force is appealing for witnesses.