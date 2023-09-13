Police investigating the death of a 21-year-old pilot in a plane crash have arrested three men.

Harvey Dunmore died after his light aircraft crashed near Bagby Airfield, near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, on 6 July.

North Yorkshire Police said three men aged 37, 55 and 68 were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter.

They have been released under investigation.

The investigation is being led by North Yorkshire Police and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Harvey Dunmore was described as a 'one-man wonder'.

Mr Dunmore, from Middlesbrough, was the only person on board the aircraft when it came down.

Pictures from the scene of the crash show little left of the plane after it hit the ground.

Following his death, friends from WF Aviation paid tribute to him in a statement as a "one man wonder who could do multiple tasks at once".

They added: "[He] applied himself with vigour and enthusiasm to anything he started and never gave up".

