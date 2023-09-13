A woman who stole £77,000 from her 85-year-old mother in a "grotesque breach of trust" has been jailed. Ex-school nurse Rebecca Walton transferred large sums of money from Margaret Walton's bank account, using it to buy petrol, meals out and shopping ad holidays as well as holidays and vet's bills.The theft spanned more than two-and-a-half years and initially went undetected because she had power of attorney to look after her mother's financial affairs after she moved into a care home, Hull Crown Court heard.Walton, 56, of Leys Lane, Skipsea, East Yorkshire, admitted two offences of theft against her mother, who has since died.

Walton's then boyfriend, Duncan Lowe, 50, of Swallow Road, Driffield, admitted acquiring criminal property, £33,763 belonging to Walton's mother.

Rebecca Walton's former boyfriend Duncan Lowe was also convicted. Credit: MEN Media

Stephen Robinson, prosecuting, said that the thefts happened between March 2016 and December 2018. Walton and her brother were given enduring power of attorney but he trusted her to manage their mother's affairs."He allowed his sister to manage that side of things," said Mr Robinson. "He trusted that things were in order and he had no reason to suspect otherwise. He thought that Rebecca Walton was merely monitoring the money."In October 2018, the brother asked for details of his mother's bank account. In 2019, the brother noticed money missing from her account.

"There was just over £30,000 left in the bank account," said Mr Robinson. "It should have been nearer to £100,000." He said Walton admitted misspending her mother's money and offered to repay it. Walton told her brother in a message: "I accept that I have done wrong and I am sorry. Please consider the consequences if you go to the police."She was trying to secure an agreement to pay back the money monthly. She claimed that only £26,000 was involved but he suspected that it was higher and refused to agree.Margaret Walton initially did not want to involve police but agreed to do so after their relationship broke down. Mr Robinson said: "She had limited understanding of what went on. She described hating what had happened and it really affected her."Walton and Lowe split up in 2017 and his involvement was revealed after a police examination of the bank account.

Margaret Walton was interviewed by police in July 2021 but died soon afterwards. The brother said that the offences had caused "huge emotional stress" and his mother had been left very upset.Ben Hammersley, mitigating, said that Walton's dishonesty was a breach of trust. "Her actions were shameful and she should feel ashamed of what she has done and she does," he said."It has taken her a long time to come to terms with what she did. She really is ashamed and feels bad about what she has done and she knows that she is to blame."It was a kind of desperate opportunism. She said that it was the stupidest thing that she had ever done. She has lost her relationship with her brother completely."Judge Mark Bury told Walton: "You committed a grotesque breach of trust, stealing from your vulnerable mother when you had the trust of the courts because you were an enduring power of attorney.Walton was jailed for two years. Lowe was jailed for one year.

