Police have launched an investigation after supercars including Lamborghinis, Ferraris and a Bugatti Veyron were involved in dangerous driving on two motorways.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after several high-performance cars, also including Range Rovers, BMW M4s and an Audi RS6, caused disruption on the M1 and M62 in West Yorkshire on Monday, 11 September.

The force received said it received several reports between 6.30pm and 7pm of several super cars driving in an "anti-social" way between junctions 38 and 42 of the M1 northbound carriageway and on the westbound carriageway of the M62.

Insp Claire Patterson said: "Police take reports of dangerous and anti-social driving very seriously and we are following lines of enquiry into reported incidents on parts of the motorway network on Monday night.

"Three drivers have been prosecuted for offences and we are determined to identify and prosecute the other persons who were involved."