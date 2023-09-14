A speeding drink driver who left the mother of a professional ice hockey player to die in a hit-and-run crash as she left a match has been jailed.

Jason Ward, 52, of Throstle Road, Middleton, Leeds, was described as "a coward" by Vanessa Barnes' son Adam, who said he had "left her in the road to die with no care or compassion".

Mrs Barnes, from Rossendale in Lancashire, had watched Adam play in a match with Leeds Knights when she was hit by Ward's van at about 7.30pm as she walked on the pavement near Planet Ice on Elland Road, Leeds, on 10 December last year.

He had spent three hours in Morley, where he drank almost six pints of lager before getting behind the wheel of his Ford Transit.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Ward was breaking the speed limit and contravening a solid double white line in the road when he hit 59-year-old Mrs Barnes.

A passing police officer was flagged down and gave her first aid but was unable to save her.

Ward got out of the van following the collision before moving it back onto the pavement and then running away.

He was subsequently identified as a suspect and arrested the following day.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the drink drive limit and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, and was given a driving ban for a total of eleven and a half years.

The scene of the incident on Elland Road. Credit: ITV News

'Brutally killed by a coward'

In a statement Adam Barnes paid tribute to his "selfless and amazing" mother as "an extraordinary person who treated everyone with love and kindness".

Paying tribute he said: " My mum and dad had worked immensely hard and made so many sacrifices to enable me to play hockey at national league level.

“My Mum came to every game and never missed an opportunity to tell me how proud she was. She would stand, week on week, with my grandma, on the same bench jumping and screaming with excitement. With her outgoing personality and infectious laugh, she was well known in the rink by everyone and had made many special friends within the ice hockey community over the years."

He added: "Little did I know that that night would be our final goodbye before she was brutally killed by a coward who left her in the road to die with no care or compassion.

“No words will ever be able to pay tribute to how special my mum was. She was always happy, the most selfless, loving person I will ever know. She lit up every room with her vibrant personality and infectious laugh. She was loved by everyone and will be missed every single day.

"A sentence will be served but I believe there is no limit to the never-ending suffering and grief we now feel as a family."

Det Con Mark Turner, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said Ward had "done everything possible to avoid accepting responsibility for his actions".

He said: "After colliding with Vanessa, he continued to think only of himself, making off from the scene to avoid the police.

“He didn’t enter a plea until the last minute, which I am sure has extended the suffering endured by Vanessa’s family. My thoughts, and those of all the officers who dealt with this terrible incident, are with the family at this time."