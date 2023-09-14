A former owner takeaway owner has been fined and banned from running a food business after filthy conditions were found at his fish and chip shop.

Environmental health officers found dirty walls, floors, ceilings, work surfaces and equipment, along with mouldy food, at Pisces in Boston on three separate occasions last year.

Chicken and kebab meat was being stored at unsafe temperatures, fridges were not working and flies were found on food and food preparation surfaces.

Yasin Nabi, who ran the Fenside Road shop, admitted food hygiene offences when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Food was being kept at unsafe temperatures. Credit: Boston Borough Council

He was fined £2,972 and banned from operating a food business.

Cllr Callum Butler said: “The public have a right to expect safe food, and we as council work hard to safeguard Boston residents’ health and wellbeing.

"This case reinforces the message that we will not hesitate to prosecute food businesses that show a disregard for the safety of their customers. Food safety standards are there for a reason. The prohibition order should serve as a warning to other food businesses that we will use every means at our disposal to keep our residents safe.”

Pisces is now under new management.

