Police say they are investigating an email sent to several schools across West Yorkshire that has resulted in thousands of pupils being put into lockdown.

Several schools in Leeds and Bradford sent messages to parents informing them that action had been taken after they were advised by the city council of a "threats".

Parklands Primary School, Beeston Primary School, Sharp Lane Primary School, Windmill Primary School and Rodillian Academy are among those to have issued notices on social media.

Beeston Primary School posted on Facebook: "Following information from Leeds City Council health and safety team about a credible threat to all schools in Leeds, Beeston Primary School has ensured that any necessary precautions in school have been made.

"All gates remain closed and locked, as usual, and staff are being extra vigilent. We have well rehearsed procedures for lock down in place should we need them and a robust CCTV system covering all school grounds which is being closely monitored."

The school had received no direct threat and the children and staff were safe, it said.

In an email to parents, Rodillian Academy principal Lorraine Bradley said: "We have closed the perimeter gates after advice from Leeds City Council for precautionary reasons, and have been asked not to admit anyone to the site without thorough safeguarding checks.

"I cannot stress enough that there has been no incident within the school and no specific threat to Rodillian Academy. This advice has gone out to all schools and colleges across the city."

Windmill Primary School implemented "invacuation measures" and would keep windows and doors closed all day.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools."

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "[We] are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.

"This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools."

Earlier this week, Humberside Police said hoax threats had been made to schools in the Hull area.

A police investigation was also launched after malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the North West.

