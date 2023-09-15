Leeds Bradford Airport has applied to run an unlimited number of night-time flights, prompting an angry response from campaigners.

The Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) has accused airport bosses of trying to effectively ditch a cap on night-time flights it was found to have broken last summer.

The Yeadon-based airport has applied to Leeds City Council for permission to run an unlimited number of supposedly quieter planes to take off and land between 11pm and 7am.

Conditions imposed on LBA in 2007 restrict the number of flights between these hours to limit the noise impact on residential neighbours.

Earlier this year, that cap was found to have been breached by nearly 750 flights during the summer season of 2022.

The airport said the applications had been put forward to try to "clarify" those rules.

But GALBA, which brought the airport’s flights breach to public attention, said they would effectively ditch the night-time flights cap and exclude the public from the decision-making process as the certificates cannot be opposed in the way that planning applications or changes to planning applications can.

Yeadon’s three Liberal Democrat councillors are also highly critical, with one claiming most modern planes would be exempt from the cap if a change is approved.

The airport said the application were to "clarify" the existing cap on nighttime flights Credit: PA

A spokesperson for GALBA described the situation as "profoundly anti-democratic".

They said: "GALBA is angry to learn that LBA’s bosses want to change the rules on night-time flying simply because they can’t stick to the current rules.

"Their changes would mean many, many more planes flying at night, damaging peoples’ health, and damaging our climate. We’re shocked to hear that the public is excluded from objecting or making any comments on LBA’s proposals.

"We are seeking legal advice and will not let this go unchallenged."

A spokesperson for LBA said it was in ongoing dialogue with Leeds City Council "to reach an agreed understanding of the planning conditions governing nighttime movements at LBA."

They added: "The certificate of existing lawful development applications submitted will help both the council and LBA clarify that understanding."

Leeds City Council said the deadline for making a decision on the applications is Wednesday 1 November.

A council spokesperson said it must "adhere to regulations laid down by the Town and Country Planning Act 1990."

They added: "These regulations mean that CLEUD applications are not subject to public advertisement or consultation.

"Local planning authorities have eight weeks to determine CLEUD applications, with decisions being based purely on the balance of probabilities of factual evidence assessed against a legal test."