The family of a 17-year-old father from York who died in a crash near Brimham Rocks near Harrogate say he'll be "missed every day."

Alfie Lovett was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 which hit a wall on Brimham Rocks Road at around 6.50pm on Tuesday 12 September.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alfie's family has released a statement paying tribute to him, saying he was a unique personality who "loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventure."

They said: "He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.

"Alfie had his own world view that very few understood. He was only 17 but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him!

"Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his 2 younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son. Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very missed every day."

Three other passengers in the car were left with minor injuries and the police said the driver was helping officers with their enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police is still urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward.