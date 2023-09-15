A giant onion which weighs almost 9kg is set to break a Guinness World Record after winning a prize at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The vegetable, grown by Gareth Griffin from Guernsey, weighed in at a whopping 8.97kg (19.77lb), heavier than the current record for an onion which stands at 18b 11oz.

The world record is pending authentication from Guinness World Records.

Chris Parish from Masham and his huge pumpkin Credit: Harrogate Flower Show

The onion is one of a number of giant vegetables on display at the Edible Pavilion at the show, including a huge cabbage, carrot, parsnip, cucumber and beetroot.

The Harrogate Flower Show happens twice a year - in Spring and Autumn.

This Autumn's event, which is being held at Grade I listed Newby Hall, celebrates the birthday of beloved British crime writer Agatha Christie.