A man from Barnsley has been charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Ziad Taibi, 41, of Spencer Street, Barnsley was arrested by South Yorkshire Police after reports the girl was sexually assaulted inside a property on Spencer Street at around 11.30pm on Sunday 10 September.

Taibi was later charged with rape and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 12 October.

The victim is receiving support from specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are urging anybody with information which could assist the investigation to call 101.