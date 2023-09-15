The A63 is expected to be fully closed throughout the night due to a police incident near the Humber Bridge.

The road in the East Riding of Yorkshire is closed both ways between the A15 for Hessle and the A116.

Highways England said: "Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to be closed throughout the night."

The road was closed at around 9.15pm.

Humberside Police has not yet given any further details about the nature of the incident but have asked drivers to be aware of the full road closure.

A diversion route is in place.

