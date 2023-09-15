A 19-year-old man from Sheffield has been jailed for five years after being caught with an illegal firearm.

Mohammed Ibrar was seen by a member of the public holding a gun on busy Abbeydale Road on 9 August as he ran into a nearby house.

Firearms officers from South Yorkshire Police went to the address and saw Ibrar stashing a man bag containing the modified weapon on a windowsill.

He was later arrested. Police also discovered a quantity of cannabis.

Ibrar, of Joshua Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty and appeared before Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition without a certificate.

In his sentencing remarks the judge, Recorder Graham Reeds KC, said: "Illegal firearms are used by criminals to kill, maim, terrify, and intimidate.

"All manner of serious offending is made more serious when a firearm is introduced. That is so obvious that you must have known this would eventually be the criminal purpose for which this pistol would have been used.

"It is well known that dangerous firearms circulate among serious criminals only because there are people with a lower profile who agree – for whatever reason – to hide or store firearms for them."

Officer in charge DC Hannah Bryan, from the force’s Armed Crime Team, said: "Ibrar would’ve been aware that police were at the address when he was seen by officers to place a man bag containing the gun out of a window, in what was most likely an attempt to remove it from the house.

"The weapon was quickly recovered, examined, and found to be a viable firearm. This is a positive result to remove a gun from circulation and demonstrate that those involved in this type of criminality will be identified and brought before the courts."