A major motorway in West Yorkshire has been partially closed after a lorry caught on fire.

There are delays between Junctions 25 and 24 due to an HGV fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene.

People are being warned to plan extra time for their journey due to delays.

