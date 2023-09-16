Play Brightcove video

Video report by Helen Steel.

A 21-year-old mother has been told she has just months left to make memories with her son after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Sophie White, from Rotherham, suffered a seizure in June. Within weeks, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma and told she had just 12 to 18 months to live.

Now, Sophie hopes to make as many memories with her 17-month-old son Remi as possible.

She told ITV News: "He keeps me going. I'm so glad I've got him because I probably wouldn't be here right now.

"We've got loads planned. There's not enough time to do everything. There's weeks of plans.

"I just want him to enjoy his life - just live your best life."

Following Sophie's diagnosis, her best friend set up a fundraising page to help Sophie go on trips around the UK and make memories with Remi.

Chloe Mitchell, who set up the page, said: "I'd hate to think that Sophie couldn't do anything she wanted to do because money was a barrier.

"Her health is already one, she didn't need another. Taking that away was my main objective."

Credit: Facebook / Sophie's Journey

Sophie's aim is to raise enough money to be able to take Remi to Disneyland, but her terminal illness means the insurance for the trip is around £3,000.

Her mother, Helen Schofield, said: "It's really important [to make these memories] because you're supposed to be here for your kids, aren't you?

"Just in case - we have all these things to show Remi when he grows up what a good mum she is."

The community has rallied around the family in support and the fundraiser has reached more than £16,000.

Sophie added: "I can't thank everybody enough for what they're doing for me."

Sophie doesn't just want to make memories with Remi, she also wants to leave a positive legacy for others diagnosed with brain tumours.

She said that anything left over from her fundraising page will be donated to charity - and she's also hoping to contribute to vital research.

Brain tumours kill more people under 40 in the UK than any other cancer, yet just 1% of research spending goes into it and there have been no new treatments in the past 15 years.

However, doctors at the Hull York Medical School are taking part in what could be groundbreaking research.

They're hoping to be able to identify brain tumours via a blood test which would mean earlier diagnoses and better treatment afterwards.

Dr Pedro Beltaran-Alvarez from Hull York Medical School told ITV News: "We can keep small pieces from brain tumours alive in the lab for eight days.

"That gives us a model to investigate new treatments and new diagnostic possibilities, and also reasons why tumours might have appeared."

Sophie had a major operation following her seizure in June and she agreed to donate part of her tumour for this type of research taking place in Sheffield, where she has been having treatment.

She says even if this can't help with treatment in time for her, she hopes to help others diagnosed in the future.

You can donate to Sophie and Remi's adventure fund here.

