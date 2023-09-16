A woman has died in a crash on a major road in East Yorkshire.

The crash happened at around 8:30pm on the A63 near Hessle in Hull.

The woman died at the scene.

The A63 has been closed in both directions from North Ferriby junction to Livingstone Road junction.

Humberside Police said they expect the road to remain closed for "some considerable time" while we continue our investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.