A drug dealer has been jailed after £60,000 worth of heroin was found in his car.

Tanveer Khan, from Bradford, was stopped by police after speeding past them on the M1 in Nottinghamshire on 17 June, 2023.

The 34-year-old was pulled over at Trowell Service Station, where he admitted to having crack cocaine and heroin on him for personal use.

Police found several wraps of Class A drugs in Khan's bag, which officers said was "merely the tip of the iceberg".

Two large blocks of heroin, with an estimated value of £30,000 each, were then found wrapped in plastic bags and hidden between two child car seats in the back of the car.

Wads of around £20,000 in cash were also discovered underneath the driver's seat.

Khan, of Highfield Place, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, 15 September.

