Sheffield United keeper Wes Foderingham has urged football fans to "think before they type" after he said he received racist abuse online.

The development follows the Blades 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday 16 September.

Foderingham accused opposition fans of racism and making "family threats" to him on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Foderingham said: "I don't mind opposition fans calling me every name under the sun. But be easy with the racism and family threats. Think before you type."

Wes Foderingham posted on social media following the loss to Spurs Credit: Instagram

Sheffield United have since issued a statement, saying there is "no room for racism in our game".

The statement continued: "Sheffield United condemn the racist, abusive and threatening messages that have been sent to Wes Foderingham after yesterday’s game against Spurs.

"The club will now work with relevant bodies to investigate and support Wes.

"There is no room for racism in our game."

Foderingham was beaten twice late on with strikes from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski securing victory for Spurs.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are winless upon their return to the top flight, with just one point earned in their opening five fixtures.