A man has been charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Sheffield.

The boy was taken to hospital with wounds to his chest. His injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Norfolk Street in the city centre at 4.20pm on Tuesday 12 September after reports the boy needed medical assistance.

Police were called to Norfolk Street at 4.20pm on Tuesday 12 September Credit: Sheffield Online

48-year-old John Jubb, of Wincobank Avenue, has now been charged with attempted murder.

John Jubb, 48, was arrested on Friday 15 September and charged with attempted murder yesterday Saturday 16 September.

He remains in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 September.