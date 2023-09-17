Ten people have been arrested after police were pelted with bricks and wood following a vigil for a teenage boy who was killed in a crash.

Police were called to the Duke of York Gardens in the West Marsh area of Grimsby at around 10.55pm on Friday 15 September to reports that a number of people were gathering at the location, acting disorderly and setting items on fire. Humberside Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

Police say some of those present started to throw items towards officers, police van and fire service car.

The people had gathered for a vigil to remember Rhys Shepherd.

Rhys, who was 16, was riding on Laceby Road in Grimsby when he was in collision with a bus at around 8.55am on Monday 11 September. He died at the scene.

Hundreds of young people had gathered in the gardens on Friday evening to remember him. Police say the majority showed "support and respect".

Police say they have arrested ten people on suspicion of violent disorder.

Deputy Chief Constable David Marshall said: "Late on Friday evening it became clear that a small minority of people were intent on remaining in Duke of York Gardens, Grimsby to cause disruption to a local community which was still grieving the loss of a friend and a loved one.

"Despite repeated directions from officers to leave the area, the minority did not, and then directed their harm towards our officers throwing items including bricks and wood.

"We will not allow the actions of a few to taint the support and respect demonstrated by the majority of people who came together and attended Duke of York Gardens on Friday afternoon."

He added that the force "will not tolerate behaviour" which bring distress and harm to officers and staff.

There will be an increased presence of highly visible police patrols in and around Duke of York Gardens.

Earlier today Healing Hotspurs Under 16 and GCW Under 16 paid their respects with a minute’s silence for Rhys. His step brother plays for Healing Hotspurs.