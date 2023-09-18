A fake taxi driver has been jailed after the sexual assault and attempted rape of a "vulnerable" woman.

Raja Gulraiz, from Sheffield, parked at a taxi rank in Castleford and told the victim he was a taxi driver in June, 2021.

The 48-year-old attacked the woman in his Toyota Yaris during the journey to her home.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court, it was revealed that Gulraiz was linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.

He was found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault.

The victim said in a statement read to the court: " This incident has impacted every aspect of my life on a daily basis and has changed me to someone whom I don’t want to be.

"I grieve that person I once was."

She added that before the attack she "wouldn't think twice about walking home alone at night, walking my dog or even getting into a taxi".

The victim was praised for her courage in coming forward by a senior police officer who said she had shown "immense bravery".

Supt Phil Jackson of South Yorkshire Police added: "It cannot be underestimated how hard it will have been for her to stand up in front of her attacker in court and relive the ordeal that he subjected her to."

Gulraiz, of Harwell Road, has been jailed for 11 years.

