Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in homes and schools in North Yorkshire.

People in Scarborough were forced to abandon their cars after becoming stranded on the roads.

Meanwhile, the downpours have also impacted local schools.

Woodlands Academy in Scarborough, which caters for children with special needs and disabilities, was forced to shut.

At 280-pupil Barrowcliff Primary, also in Scarborough, around 120 children could not attend school after a leak in the roof affected classrooms and corridors.

Headteacher Mark Rogers said the school was "semi-closed" but that he hoped it would re-open on Tuesday.

He said: "There was a lot of rain overnight. We are pulling up carpets and have dehumidifiers in there.

"Right now we have beautiful blue skies, but the forecast is not good today and into tomorrow."

In Snainton, firefighters were handing out sandbags to help villagers defend their homes.

Video footage showed flood water rushing down Nettledale Lane and onto High Street in the centre of the village.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service assisted several homes that were affected.

Swift water rescue crews were also called to a car stuck in deep flood water on Scalby Road in Scarborough.

Sandbags were also used on the A165 and on Peasholm Gap, close to Peasholm Lake, which burst its banks and sent water gushing onto surrounding roads, affecting businesses.

