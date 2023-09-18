A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a lorry on a major road in East Yorkshire.

The crash happened at around 8:30pm on Friday, 15 September, on the A63 near Hessle in Hull.

The woman, 56, died at the scene.

The A63 was closed in both directions from North Ferriby junction to Livingstone Road junction for around 21 hours.

The westbound carriageway had reopened for a short time but a second crash took place which caused it to close again.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Officers are appealing for information after a woman sustain fatal injuries.

"Our thoughts remain with her family at this very difficult time."

