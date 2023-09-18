Two kittens were found blinded on the streets in what is thought to have been an "act of cruelty".

Ten-week-old kittens Roman and Rolla were found in Bradford's Red Light District and handed in to an animal shelter.

Bradford Cat Watch Rescue is now raising money to pay for operations on the pair as they will need their eyes removing after being blinded.

A spokesperson for the sanctuary said they may have been subject to "yet another act of cruelty on Bradford's streets".

They added: "Whilst it's not impossible there could be other possible causes, it is most likely that something has been poured or sprayed in each of their eyes.

"The suffering they must have endured is immeasurable."

Roman and Rolla Credit: Bradford Cat Watch Rescue & Sanctuary

Animal lovers have been quick to voice their distress and anger on social media.

Writing on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), people expressed their disbelief that anyone could deliberately harm the kittens in such a cruel way.

One wrote: "Awful, awful, awful. Humans are horrible. Thank you for all you do."

Another wrote: "Thank goodness you have them. Utterly heartbreaking that someone could be so cruel. I despair at times."

