More than £9,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vaping equipment have been seized in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council's Trading Standards team have been working together t o remove illegal goods from the district's streets.

Since the start of this year, nearly £190,000 worth of goods has been seized as part of the joint operation.

On 5 September, teams visited a premises in the Eastwood area of the town. 110 illicit vapes believed to be worth £990 and 38 illegal bottles of the energy drink, Prime, with an estimated street value £190 were seized.

Two days later, on 7 September, a premises in the Ferham area was visited. 372 vapes were seized with an estimated value of £4,464.

Later that day another premises in Eastwood was visited where 1,700 illicit cigarettes worth £783, 800g of illegal tobacco worth an estimated £192 and 229 vapes thought to be worth £2,748 were seized.

PC Tom Wykes, part of the SYP team involved in the operation, said: “We know from speaking to residents when out and about that illegal smoking paraphernalia such as this can have a detrimental effect on their community.

“Using intelligence built up by ourselves and our partners such as the council’s Trading Standards department, we execute these warrants to target the supply of these illicit goods to stop them getting into the hands of both young and old in our communities.

“These practices will not be tolerated, and we hope that this shows the hard work that goes into keeping the streets safe for those who live here.”

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “We are committed to helping Rotherham residents be safe, healthy and live well. There are increased risks of harm caused by illicit vapes and tobacco products, which haven’t been through any regulatory control - including chemicals and toxic metals - so it is important we continue to work with the police and local businesses to ensure they are complying with the law.

“Any retailers who continue to sell illegal products will have them confiscated and may face prosecution.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.