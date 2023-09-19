A hotel boss who ran over a bride's mother on the eve of a wedding has been acquitted after the trial collapsed.

Prosecutors said there was no longer a prospect of a conviction of Nicholas Bannister, 64, who has been on trial at Bradford Crown Court since last week accused of causing the death by careless driving of 66-year-old Judith Wadsworth.

On Tuesday, Mr Bannister was formally acquitted by a jury on the directions of a judge after prosecutors said there was no longer a prospect of a conviction on the evidence available.

Judith Wadsworth was bringing items from the car park into the Coniston Hotel and Spa when she was hit by Nicholas Bannister's Range Rover. Credit: Family photo

Mrs Wadsworth was crossing an access road near the main entrance to the Coniston Hotel, near Skipton, North Yorkshire, when she was hit by Mr Bannister’s Range Rover in February 2020.

A jury has heard how the vehicle had just pulled out from a small road from the reception area and was travelling at 9-12mph at the time of the collision.

Mr Bannister stopped the Range Rover about 20 metres after the impact and later told officers he only realised what happened after hearing a “terrible noise” from under his vehicle.

The incident happened outside the Coniston Hotel reception. Credit: ITV News

Prosecutor Michael Smith told the jury the prosecution was no longer offering any evidence.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said this was "an entirely appropriate decision in my view" and ordered the jury of four men and seven women to find Mr Bannister not guilty.

