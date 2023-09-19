A man has suffered life changing injuries following a stabbing in Barnsley.

Police were called to Chapel Street in the Birdwell area of the town at around 6.25pm yesterday, 18 September.

The man was taken to Northern General Hospital and is being treated for life changing injuries.

South Yorkshire Police say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

