Bodycam footage shows a building fall of stolen vehicles and car parts

A number of stolen cars and motorbikes have been found in a Doncaster 'chop shop' after police tracked a suspected car thief.

Officers in South Yorkshire located a farm building in the Sprotbrough area of the city while tracking a stolen Land Rover earlier this month.

Inside, they found a large amount of stolen car parts, as well as three stolen vehicles including two Land Rover Defenders and a KTM 350 motorbike.

They also discovered vehicle parts of a black VW Transporter camper van, a number plate relating to another VW Transporter and an engine and chassis belonging to a Land Rover.

Officers found stolen vehicles and parts inside a 'chop shop' in Doncaster. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A chop shop is the term used to describe a place where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

Earlier this month police discovered another chop shop and a cannabis farm in Rossington, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police made the discovery after following a stolen BMW from Grantham in Lincolnshire.

PC Yvonne Loveridge of the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Team said: "Car and vehicle theft has a huge impact on people and their livelihoods.

"This is a great find by the team which has led to the recovery of stolen vehicles and parts, and we are delighted to be able to reunite victims of these thefts with their stolen cars and motorbike.

"This is a crime we take very seriously, and we will work with other forces to continue locating these chop shops and disrupting their activities.

"I would urge anyone with information about crimes of this nature to contact us immediately."

South Yorkshire Police say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

