A man who bombarded emergency services with nuisance 999 calls has been jailed after breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Joby Ellor, of Shireoaks Row, Worksop, has made over 180 silent calls to 999 since May 2023.

He used two different phone numbers to call emergency services - either staying silent when asked the reason for his call or simply hanging up.

Between 1 and 2 September Ellor made over 40 silent calls, making 10 calls in just 20 minutes on 2 September.

Police say Ellor’s offending meant seven officers had to dedicate an entire shift to administrative tasks relating to the case as well as response officers attending the fake calls.

After being ordered to abide by a two-year criminal behaviour order on 4 September, he started making nuisance calls again just five days later.

The 26-year-old was brought back before the courts on 14 September after being charged with breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

PC Lee Ryan, who led the investigation, said: "Ellor’s actions in not only carrying out the silent calls to begin with but then breaching his order just days later show his complete disregard for the law.

“Repeatedly dispatching police and emergency services to handle silent or non-emergency calls redirects their attention from those in dire need of immediate assistance – this can lead to prolonged response times for legitimate callers and delay critical responses to life-threatening situations."

