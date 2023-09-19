Police are looking to identify two men they would like to speak with following a serious assault and sexual assault in Harrogate.

Officers have issued CCTV footage of the individuals as they believe they could have information that will help the investigation.

It happened at around 3am on Saturday, 16 September in Mojo on Parliament Street.

A man was headbutted and punched repeatedly and a woman was sexually assaulted, punched and had her hair ripped out.

Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images.

