Officers have appealed for a potential witness to get in touch to help with investigations into a women's death.

26-year-old Colette Law was discovered in a tent in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding, Lincolnshire, on Monday 17 July.

Lincolnshire Police are trying to identify the man in the image and say this is an 'unusual step' for them to take.

They believe he might have 'information that will help inquiries', as a witness.

Colette Law's body was found on 17 July outside St Mary and St Nicholas Church, in Spalding. Credit: Lincolnshire Police/Google

Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address has been charged with the murder of Colette Law.

The trial is expected to start in January 2024.

Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I want to be really clear that we are appealing for help to identify the man who we believe is a witness and he may have information that will be helpful as we continue to investigate the circumstances around the tragic death of Colette.

“If anyone can help with who he is please get in touch.”