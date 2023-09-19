Police are investigating after reports a woman was sexually assaulted in Hull in the early hours of this morning.

The woman was walking through the city centre at around 3am on Tuesday when she was approached by a man.

The man spoke to the woman before following her and allegedly sexually assaulting her on Paragon Street.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with dark hair, a bit of a beard and round gold coloured glasses. He was wearing a white top and beige trousers.

Detective Inspector Mark Skelton from the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People team said: "I know this incident will be of extreme concern to the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that we are treating it as a priority.

"We have teams carrying out numerous lines of investigation, including reviewing CCTV from the area and forensic enquiries.

"I urge anyone with any information or anybody who was in the area at the time of offence to please get in touch with us."

