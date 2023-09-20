Dozens of phones and wallets left behind at Leeds Festival

Hundreds of wallets, phones, passports and other items were left behind after this year's Leeds Festival.

A charity that helped to clean up Bramham Park has issued a final call for festival-goers to collect their items.

Among the lost property, there were 52 wallets, 25 mobile phones, 109 driving licences, and three passports.

Leeds Festival Angels says the clock is ticking for people to reclaim their items following the event on August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Around 90,000 music fans flocked to the annual festival over three days from 25 to 27 August.

Property left behind at Leeds Festival 2023 Credit: Leeds Festival Angels

In the aftermath of the event, they left behind thousands of tents and other litter as well as clothing, bags, and jewellery plus wallets, phones, bank cards, forms of ID, and dozens of sets of keys.

The charity has created a database of unclaimed items, with volunteers in the days and weeks after the festival working to sort through the items.

It has now put out a final call for people to claim their property by 1 October.

Items are kept for six weeks after the festival closes, during which time unclaimed current passports, driving licences, and official ID cards are recorded and returned to the issuing authorities two weeks after the festival.

Unclaimed bank/credit cards are destroyed three weeks after the festival, unclaimed higher value jewellery and watches, as well as phones, are handed to the police. Any cash contained in unclaimed wallets and purses is donated to charity.

Keys are recycled as scrap metal and other saleable unclaimed items are given to local charity shops or otherwise recycled or destroyed.

The charity said: "Hundreds of items have already been returned to owners and it is hoped the final push will see the majority of items returned to the owners before the 1 October closing date."

Leeds Festival Angels had 205 volunteers working at the Festival this year.

