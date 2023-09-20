Police searching for man after indecent exposure in Sheffield
Police are searching for a man after an indecent exposure in Sheffield.
Officers received reports of a man exposing himself to a number of people and cars passing by on Retford Road in Woodhouse.
It's alleged to have happened at around 3pm on 2 August, 2023.
The man is described as Asian, in his early 40s, short in height, of large build and with very short hair.
South Yorkshire Police has released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
