Police are searching for a man after an indecent exposure in Sheffield.

Officers received reports of a man exposing himself to a number of people and cars passing by on Retford Road in Woodhouse.

It's alleged to have happened at around 3pm on 2 August, 2023.

The man is described as Asian, in his early 40s, short in height, of large build and with very short hair.

South Yorkshire Police has released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

