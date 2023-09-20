A doctor who violently raped a woman and then threatened to release a video of the attack has been struck off.

Vibhor Garg, from Wigan, is serving an 11-year jail term after gagging his victim and threatening her with scissors.

The 37-year-old was branded "selfish" in court after forcing himself on his victim during a night in Sheffield while staying at the same address as her.

South Yorkshire Police said he had pinned her down, threatened her with scissors, gagged her with tape across her mouth and tried to tie her hands behind her back.

He was arrested the next day, but was bailed pending further inquiries after denying the attack, a medical tribunal was told.

Garg then began repeatedly contacting his victim, threatening to release a recording of the rape and to kill himself if she did not withdraw her allegation.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel has now banned him with immediate effect from working in medicine.

The tribunal said that his behaviour undermined patients' and the public's trust in the profession.

However, Garg, formerly of King Street, said he was "not interested" in the outcome of the tribunal as he "no longer wished to stay and practice medicine in the UK... because of stressful personal events".

He added that he did not want to attend the hearing.

The training fellow in orthopaedics, who qualified from the University of Baroda in India, was found and arrested in Bournemouth last September.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in February after pleading guilty to rape, oral rape and perverting the course of justice.

At sentencing, the judge told Garg: "This was not a random, spur-of-the-moment incident.

"This was not you just looking at her and deciding, 'I'm having my way'. This was far, far more than that.

"You grabbed hold of her. You then tried to bind her. You tried to stop her from being able to scream by taping her mouth. You tried to blindfold her, and then you raped her."

The judge added that he couldn't see "how anyone can get pleasure" while a victim is "crying and pleading for her mum", but "[Garg] did, because he continued".

A spokesperson for the Wringthington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where Garg was employed, said he was "absent from work when the trust was made aware of the allegations and never returned".

They added: "The trust immediately reported Dr Garg to the General Medical Council and he was subsequently dismissed in line with the trust's disciplinary policy."

