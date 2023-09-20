There is fresh hope that planes could once again be taking off from the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport after the council agreed a rescue plan.

Doncaster Council held a meeting today (Wednesday 20 September) where members heard the authority wants to secure a lease from the current landowners and then find a new airport operator.

The airport closed last year when owners Peel said it was no longer financially viable. From next Monday council bosses will start a formal search for an operator.

Today's ruling will mean that one of over 15 interested parties will be able to enter into negotiations to lease the site.

The lease will form one part of the council's South Yorkshire Airport City Programme, which aims to increase retail, leisure and logistics opportunities, creating an estimated 16,500 jobs.

A Financial Viability Assessment (FVA) indicated that the reopened airport could see 2 million passengers pass through it within ten years.

Doncaster Council Mayor Ros Jones said: "Initial discussions with the market have also been positive and suggest there is substantial interest from potential operators. In addition, and importantly, discussions with the current landowners have led us to believe that there is a realistic chance of agreeing a lease for the airport which would enable us to expedite the reopening process."It was announced earlier this year that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was considering removing the site's controlled airspace which is required for commercial flights.

The mayor revealed today that the CAA has delayed this decision, allowing more time for negotiations to take place.

The council aims to have a deal finalised by March 2024, subject to conditions set out by Peel Group.

