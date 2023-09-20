Road closures are to take place on one of the busiest commuter routes into Leeds as part of plans to replace a 50-year-old bridge.

Spence Lane footbridge, which crosses the Armley Gyratory, is to be removed in sections by a huge all-terrain crane. The work will involves a series of partial road closures starting at 8pm on Friday 29 September and lasting until 5.30am on Monday 2 October.

The approach to the A643 Ingram Distributor will be closed along with the Wellington Road exit from the south. Both will re-open outside of the closure period but with lane restrictions.

Construction work means people "walking or wheeling" will face a diversion until spring 2024.

Spence Lane footbridge will be the first of three 1970s bridges to be dismantled and replaced by Leeds City Council over the next 12 months.

The others are Geldard Bridge and Wellington Road bridge. All are more than half a century old.

The Spence Lane footbridge is being replaced because at just 1.8m wide its 22m-long central section is too narrow. Its access ramps are also too steep.

All three new footbridges will be 4m wide and more accessible, particularly for cyclists and wheelchair users.

Cllr Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said the authority had achieved "a major milestone" after completing resurfacing works on the Armley Gyratory.

She added: "The next phases of work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going [to] or away from the city centre.

"I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open by the summer next year."

