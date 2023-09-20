Play Brightcove video

Sheffield Wednesday's pivotal Championship match against Middlesbrough was halted after a protest against the club's owner.

Wednesday fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch at Hillsborough in the 15th minute of the game in a protest against Dejphon Chansiri.

The protest stopped the match, which ended 1-1, for around two minutes.

It comes after the Thai businessman controversially parted ways with manager Darren Moore, who secured the club's promotion back to second tier football, in June.

Chansiri, who took over from Milan Mandaric in 2015, has also come under fire recently for season ticket pricing.

A banner at Hillsborough which said 'Thank You Dejphon Chansiri' was defaced and removed prior to Saturday's match against Ipswich Town.

